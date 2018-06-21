Shivraj Chouhan leads Yoga Day celebrations in Bhopal

[India], June 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in International Yoga Day celebrations here on Thursday.

Chouhan, along with scores of people, performed yoga asanas at the Lal Parade Ground here.

International Yoga Day is being observed across the world today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led took part in celebrations in Dehradun.

Emphasing the power of yoga and its global reach, Prime Minister Modi said, "Yoga is India's gift to the world. It is a passport for wellness.

Various events were held across the country to mark the event. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu performed Yoga at the state capital, Amaravati, while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Union Minister R K Singh took part in celebrations at Raipur. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, where more than 30,000 people, including Prime Minister Modi, performed yoga asanas (postures) at Rajpath in New Delhi. The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014. (ANI)