Shivraj Chouhan, Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje named BJP national VPs

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje as the party's national vice presidents.

The appointment of the three leaders, which comes shortly ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, was announced by BJP Chief Amit Shah.

The trio had recently lost the Assembly elections in their respective states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh were held in a single phase on November 28, wherein the Congress won 114 seats, only two seats short of a total majority. However, they later roped in support from the elected legislators of the BSP (2), SP (1) and four independent candidates to form the government.

Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats in Rajasthan to wrest power from the BJP in the state, while in Chhattisgarh, Congress made an impressive comeback by winning 68 seats in the 90 seat Assembly. BJP, on the other hand, has finished second with 15 seats. (ANI)