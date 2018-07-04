Shivraj Chouhan reiterates commitment to helping poor

[India], July 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated his government's commitment to helping the poor, through a number of schemes.

Addressing an event at the Chhola Dusheraa Maidan here, Shivraj said the government is making facilities available for the poor from taxes paid by the rich.

"The government is not meant for those who have a full stock of wealth and wealth. The government is actually for those who are standing at the last end of the society, who are exploited, who have remained deprived," he said.

Shivraj further announced the dismissal of the cases of illegal use of electricity. Last month, the Madhya Pradesh government had announced an outstanding power bill waiver scheme for labourers and poor families. The Madhya Pradesh government has announced an outstanding power bill waiver scheme for labourers and poor families. The state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the Bijli Bill Mafi Yojana 2018 (Power Bill Waiver Scheme) which is expected to benefit about 77 lakh people of the state. Labourers falling under the unorganised sector in Madhya Pradesh will get power supply at a subsidised rate. The state cabinet also approved Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana 2018 (a scheme to provide subsidised power) in the meeting. Under the subsidised power scheme, registered labourers of the unorganised sector and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families would be provided electricity at a flat rate of Rs 200 per month. Power connection under the Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana would be provided free of cost to the beneficiaries. The scheme is expected to benefit 88 lakh families in the state. The scheme is likely to cost the state exchequer Rs 1000 crore. (ANI)