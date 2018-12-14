Shivraj congratulates Kamal Nath, urges him to continue with BJP's welfare schemes

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday congratulated his successor Kamal Nath and urged him to continue with the schemes he implemented for the welfare of the people during his tenure.

Speaking to media, Chouhan said, "I would like to congratulate Kamal Nath Ji and convey my best wishes to him. I hope he will fulfil all the promises he has made and continue with the schemes we had implemented."

Nath will take oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17, at Lal Parade ground in capital city Bhopal.

The statement from Singh came days after he quit the workplace after the Rahul Gandhi led-Congress emerged as the largest party in the state winning 114 seats in the Assembly Elections. However, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) extended their support to the party. BSP has won 2 seats and SP 1 seat, taking the total for Congress to 117, crossing the majority mark of 116. (ANI)