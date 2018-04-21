Shivraj expresses concern over rampant rape cases in MP

[India], Apr 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed concern over an incident in Indore where a girl under one year of age was killed after allegedly being raped.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "I am upset, shocked over a terrible act that took place in Indore with a minor. There is a need for society to see where are they going. The administration has arrested the accused and we assure that strict action will be taken against him."

The eight-month-old girl was raped and then murdered in Indore on Friday. Earlier, while addressing an event in Damoh on Friday, Chouhan urged that a bill should be passed where such rapists are hanged to death. "In 92 percent cases, minor daughters are raped by someone from their family. I went into shock after reading news that a minor girl is raped by her father. I urge you to pass a bill so that such rapists are hanged to death," he said. Last week, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her step-father in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. It is to be noted that, last year, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a bill awarding death sentence to accused in cases of rape and gangrape of girls below 12 years. (ANI)