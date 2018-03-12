Shivraj offers free treatment to labourers

[India], Mar. 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced various welfare schemes for the poor during his 'Dil Se' radio programme.

The Chief Minister has announced that free of cost treatment will be given to labourers.

"Free-of-cost treatment will be given to labourers. Annual free medical checkups will be provided to their children up to five years and nutritious food will be given to them if they are found malnourished. #CharanPadukaYojana has been started for the welfare of tribes," the radio show was named as "Dil Se", with a tag "Shivraj Ki Apno Se Apni Baat" and aired through All India Radio (AIR).

To ensure pregnant and lactating mothers attain optimal nutritional status, Chouhan said an amount of Rs 4000 will be deposited in their accounts. "An amount of Rs 4000 will be deposited in the account of pregnant women labourers so that they can have nutritious food and Rs 12,000 will be provided after the birth of their child so that they can stay at home and take care of the baby," he said. He also stated that a state-wide campaign will begin from April 1 for the welfare of different category of labourers. He added, "A state-wide campaign will begin from April 1 for the welfare of different category of labourers. Free houses by 2022, subsidy up to Rs 30,000 for the purchase of e-rickshaw and loader will be provided. Free-of-cost education will be given to their children up to Ph.D. level." Keeping 'Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan' in mind, the Chief Minister also urged people to maintain cleanliness and prevent littering. "To maintain cleanliness and prevent littering, directions will be given to every unit to ensure dustbins are installed outside small kiosks and paper bags distributed in city buses. Also, I believe awareness campaign is very important to spread the idea of cleanliness," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)