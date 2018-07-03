Shivraj requests CJI Misra to expedite hearing of rape cases

[India], July 03 (ANI): Expressing his concern over rampant rape cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to look into the issue of expediting the hearing of rape cases by setting up of fast-track Higher Courts.

Singh said that an arrangement should be made in the current system to accord high priority to such cases.

A letter by the Chief Minister reads, "As representative of a large population of this country, I request the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India to look into the issue to expedite the hearing of appeals of rape cases by setting up of fast-track Higher Courts or an arrangement in the current hearing system to accord high priority to such cases."

Singh expressed his concern towards the safety of women in the country and said that the menace of rape has shaken the conscience of the common man. "The menace of rape has shaken the conscience of the common man. I personally believe that a girl child is a form of Goddess Durga and therefore I start my development projects by offering obeisance to girl children and have the utmost respect for women," he said. The Madhya Pradesh Assembly had unanimously passed a Bill in December last year awarding death penalty to those found guilty of raping girls aged 12 and below. "The State of Madhya Pradesh was the first in India to pass a Bill providing for the death penalty to an accused convicted of raping a girl under 12 years of age. The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2018 also provides for the same. However, stringent penal provisions in law seem to un-deter a few hardcore criminal-minded people, who do not seem to be afraid of getting punished by the system," he added. He further said, "Though the Judiciary has taken care to establish Rule of Law and punish the culprits, it is also our duty to bring peace and harmony in the society. As Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, you are aware that the lndore case, where the investigation was completed in seven days and trial in another 22 days but, until appeals are decided by the High Courts and Apex Court expeditiously, justice cannot be done. I do not say that an accused does not have a right to fair trial but speedy trial reduces the psychological sufferings of the rape victim and also sets an example for others." On June 26, a girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony here and allegedly gang-raped at her house in Mandsaur. Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two people in connection with the rape case. (ANI)