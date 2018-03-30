Shivraj Singh calls for women safety, empowerment

[India], Mar. 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured to provide security to women in the state while saying that people who don't respect women deserve strict action.

Chouhan, who participated in Bhopal's 'Walk for Women Safety' event, said that it was not only government's duty but also society's responsibility to create a safe environment for women.

"People who don't respect women don't have human rights, they only deserve strict action. I'm here as I believe it isn't only government's duty but also society's responsibility to create an environment that's safe for women," Chouhan told at the event.

'Walk for Women Safety' was organised to create awareness about women safety and empowerment.(ANI)