Shivraj Singh Chouhan bats for Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana would save the state farmers.

"When I made the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana people said that the state treasury will go empty due to this scheme, but I told them it doesn't matter. At least the farmers will be saved," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, during a Kisaan Sammelan here.

Chouhan added he had sanctioned a Rs 183-crore relief for Tikamgarh farmers affected by drought.

"Till now, under the cultivation of the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, 5 lakh 37 thousand farmers have sold their crops in the entire state. This scheme will be implemented in the future, so that farmers should never face crisis," he added. Speaking on the farmers' issue prevailing in the state, Chouhan said the state government was bringing a 'solution scheme' for farmers, who have not been able to pay interest on loans. Under the scheme, the interest and the compound interest will be borne by the government. "The Madhya Pradesh Government will provide facilities to farmers for better irrigation to tackle the crisis of drought, only then farmers will be the beneficiary to the country and the region will progress," he added. (ANI)