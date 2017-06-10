Shivraj Singh Chouhan begins 'peace' fast in Bhopal as farmers call for 'action'

Bhopal: Amid spiralling protest by Madhya Pradesh farmers, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday began his indefinite fast here that will continue "until peace is restored".

The Chief Minister sat down on fast at the BHEL Dussehra Maidan here at 11 a.m. He will also run his government from the venue, an official said.

People can approach and discuss their issues with him.

Farmers' protests that started in the state on June 1, demanding better prices for their produce and debt relief, turned violent on June 6 when five farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur.

The violence has spilled over to several other districts, including in the Malwa-Nimad area and even reached the state capital. Angry farmers have been blocking roads, vandalising property and setting vehicles on fire. A farmer who was injured in police firing died on Friday, while one more has committed suicide.