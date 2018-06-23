Shivraj Singh Chouhan restored MP's lost glory: PM Modi

[India], Jun 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for restoring the lost glory of the state and taking it to great heights with the help of fast-paced development.

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Madhya Pradesh for a one-day trip, inaugurated the Mohanpura irrigation project in Rajgarh district.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration, the Prime Minister said, "Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government has worked to restore the lost glory of Madhya Pradesh. Rs. 70,000 crore will be spent on micro-irrigation scheme by the government and I assure you that the Madhya Pradesh government will get all help from the Centre."

Prime Minister Modi dedicated the Mohanpura irrigation project to the people of the state, saying he was privileged to do so.

Praising workers who were associated in such large irrigation projects across the country, he added, "I salute to those associated with these irrigation projects. People who carry the brick on his head, those who work with spade and shovel and those who operate even the smallest machines. Whether it's summer or monsoon, those who toiled hard and are involved in nation-building are incredible."

Stressing that the project was not only an example of rapid growth but also a proof on how the Centre works, Prime Minister Modi said the Mohanpura irrigation project was completed within four years.

He added that priority was being given by laying pipelines to irrigate the farmlands of the district.

The Prime Minister underscored that Rajgarh was now leaving behind its backward past, while adding that the Centre has decided to develop Rajgarh as an "aspirational district".

Prime Minister Modi added that fast-paced development in key fields such as health, education, nutrition, water, cleanliness, conservation and agriculture would take place in the district.

Evoking Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the Prime Minister stressed that his vision was not being forgotten in the country or in BJP-ruled states.

"Whether it is Skill India, Start-up India, Make in India or Mudra Yojana, you will get a glimpse of Dr. Mukherjee's ideas," he said.

The Prime Minister underlined that his government always respected the hard-working people.

Taking a veiled jibe at the Congress Party, Prime Minister Modi said, "Some people's attitude towards hardworking people may not be positive. They make fun of employment, however, the efforts of this government are in front of everyone today."

The Prime Minister reiterated that the Centre was making sure that every village in the "aspiring districts" should have a gas connection, electricity connection and urged people to open bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana in the near future.

Prime Minister Modi went on to say that in Madhya Pradesh, about 40 lakh women have been provided free gas connections and over 85 lakh people have taken advantage of the Mudra Yojana respectively.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Rajgarh earlier in the day. He will later leave for Indore, where he will attend a number of events.

The Prime Minister will also give away the 'Cleanliness Survey 2018' awards to the cleanest cities and best performing states. A report and a film made on the survey will also be displayed on the occasion. (ANI)