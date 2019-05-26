Shivraj Singh Chouhan's father passes away

[India], May 25 (ANI): Prem Singh, father of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, breathed his last at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Saturday.

The 80-year old was admitted following a constant deterioration in his health condition.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu extended condolences to Chouhan and his family.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's father Prem Singh. In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family and pay homage to the late Prem Singh Ji," Prabhu tweeted in Hindi.

Chouhan played a key role in ensuring BJP's return to power with a thumping majority in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. His efforts steered BJP to secure 28 of the 29 parliamentary seats at stake in the state. (ANI)