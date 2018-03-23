Shivraj Singh grants Indian citizenship to 28 Pakistani Sindhis

[India] Mar. 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal handed over Indian citizenship certificates on Friday to displaced citizens of Sindhi community from Pakistan.

28 people displaced from Pakistan's Sindhi Community were felicitated and were granted Indian citizenship.

On October 26, 2017, 60 Pakistani Hindu migrants were granted Indian citizenship by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Hindus from Pakistan have faced religious persecution and therefore they took shelter in India, after the government decided to make Indian citizenship hassle-free for them. (ANI)