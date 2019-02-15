Shocked, outraged: Sonia on Pulwama attack

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): I am shocked, outraged and deeply grieved by the barbarous attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said on Thursday.

"Our brave CRPF personnel died serving the nation selflessly, at the hands of cowardly terrorists, and their sacrifice will not be forgotten. My heart goes out to the loved ones of each and every victim. I share their grief and pain with all my heart. I sincerely hope that those responsible for this dastardly terror attack will be brought to justice and made to pay for this appalling act, that goes against every tenet of humanity," her statement read.

In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. This is the deadliest attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers. Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004. Strongly condemning the attack, the Prime Minister termed it as “despicable” and asserted, “The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs.”