Shocker! Delhi hospital declares newborn dead, baby shows sign of life just before cremation

New Delhi: New Delhi: In a shocking case of negligence, a private hospital declared one of the twin babies dead on November 30 morning, but the family noticed the baby had signs of life just before cremation.

The shocking blunder was committed by Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Narrating the whole incident, Praveen, the grandfather of the twins, said that his daughter delivered twins (one boy and another was a girl) at around 8 am on Thursday. The hospital informed that the baby girl was stillborn, while the baby boy was alive and had to be put on a ventilator in the nursery.

Soon after their birth, the family was informed that the baby girl was still-born. The other twin, the parents were told, needed critical medical care. The family was reportedly advised to keep the baby in the nursery, which meant a whopping bill. But as they were debating their options, the parents were told that the second baby was also dead. It was not dead, the family discovered just about an hour later. The second baby is recovering in another hospital. It was not dead, the family discovered just about an hour later. The second baby is recovering in another hospital. Max says the doctor responsible for the outrageous negligence has been sent on leave. In a statement, the hospital said the "22-week premature baby" was handed over without any sign of life. Max says the doctor responsible for the outrageous negligence has been sent on leave. In a statement, the hospital said the "22-week premature baby" was handed over without any sign of life. "We are shaken and concerned at this rare incident. We have initiated a detailed enquiry, pending which, the concerned doctor has been asked to proceed on leave immediately. We are in constant touch with the parents and are providing all the needed support," said Max Healthcare. The hospital faces an investigation by the Delhi police, which called it "a very shocking incident and the height of negligence". "We are shaken and concerned at this rare incident. We have initiated a detailed enquiry, pending which, the concerned doctor has been asked to proceed on leave immediately. We are in constant touch with the parents and are providing all the needed support," said Max Healthcare. The hospital faces an investigation by the Delhi police, which called it "a very shocking incident and the height of negligence". Last month, the parents of a seven-year-old girl who died of dengue after a fortnight at Gurgaon's Fortis hospital alleged that they were allowed to take their child's body only after they paid a Rs. 18 lakh bill that allegedly included the cost of 2,700 gloves. The charge is being investigated by the government. Last month, the parents of a seven-year-old girl who died of dengue after a fortnight at Gurgaon's Fortis hospital alleged that they were allowed to take their child's body only after they paid a Rs. 18 lakh bill that allegedly included the cost of 2,700 gloves. The charge is being investigated by the government.