Shocker in Tamil Nadu: Man murders mother, walks into police station with severed head

Chennai: A 30-year-old man sent the personnel of a police station in the district into a tizzy when he walked in with the "severed head" of his mother after allegedly killing her on Sunday, police said.

According to police, after the death of her husband Rani (50) lived with her three sons and a daughter at Maravanpatti near Mazhaiyur.

The siblings, it is said, used to quarrel with her frequently over sharing the ancestral property. Recently, one of her sons, Anand, reportedly took money from a realtor as advance after assuring him to sell the property. But this was opposed by Rani and she asked him to return the money that he had taken as advance immediately.

On Sunday, Anand picked up quarrel with his mother over the same issue as she was getting ready to attend a prayer in a church in the town. After an argument over the issue this morning in their house, he allegedly beheaded her with a sharp weapon, carried it all the way to the Karambakudi police station and surrendered, the police said. He severed the head and drove with it to the police station to surrender. Police retrieved the body of Rani and sent it to the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital for postmortem. As news about the murder spread, the shell-shocked villagers and her relatives rushed to the scene. He severed the head and drove with it to the police station to surrender. Police retrieved the body of Rani and sent it to the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital for postmortem. As news about the murder spread, the shell-shocked villagers and her relatives rushed to the scene. According to the police, Rani and her husband were history-sheeters and used to sell illicit liquor. “Rani was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband Thangaraj in 2007. But, she was acquitted due to lack of evidence,” sources added. According to the police, Rani and her husband were history-sheeters and used to sell illicit liquor. “Rani was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband Thangaraj in 2007. But, she was acquitted due to lack of evidence,” sources added. Not the first one in family: Rani had allegedly killed her husband in 2007, but was let go due to a lack of evidence. Not the first one in family: Rani had allegedly killed her husband in 2007, but was let go due to a lack of evidence.