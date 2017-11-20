  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Shocker! Twitter reveals hospital sloppiness claims 7-year-old; then bills parents Rs 18 lakhs

Shocker! Twitter reveals hospital sloppiness claims 7-year-old; then bills parents Rs 18 lakhs

Last Updated: Mon, Nov 20, 2017 14:02 hrs
Vaccination

New Delhi: In a shocking charge which may resonate with many a consumers of private medical establishment, Twitter user @DopeFloat had written to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda‏ informing him of a potential wrongdoing that affected a friend in the prestigious Fortis Hospital and revealing malfeasance at the hospital. 

@DopeFloat claimed that Fortis Hospital may have led to the death of a 7-year-old, the daughter of a friend, and even alleged wrongdoing on the part of the hospital.

In his Tweets, @DopeFloat charged the hospital with billing an acquaintance for a whopping 660 syringes which he adds were used to pump a "7 year old with an average of 40 syringes a day."

The tweet also alleges that the parents of the child "kept insisting on MRI/CT Scan to check if she was even alive since she was on ventilator since day 5."

Doctors kept refusing and delaying scans citing ventilator despite repeated requests. CT scans are possible with ventilator. When the finally did, the brain damage was extensive.

Shocking: Sugar strips available at INR 13/strip billed at INR 200 per strip on Fortis Healthcare website. Image: @DopeFloat/Twitter

Revealing the callousness of the hospital the tweets also claim that the family was asked to procure an ambulance from another hospital (since death in their ambulance also counts as death under Fortis care). "The family had to do rounds of multiple hospitals to close this and finally, found one," @DopeFloat adds.

"The final hospital declared the girl brought dead, thus apparently helping Fortis absolve their duties. As a closing stroke, after the family cleared the massive bills, Fortis asked the family to go back and pay for the gown the kid was wearing since her clothes wont fit," he added.

The hospital charged the parents of the little child with a staggering 660 syringes. Image: @DopeFloat/Twitter

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda‏ responded to the tweets.

NDA Member of Parliament Rajeev Chandrashekhar also retweeted @DopeFloat's status to Nadda. In his tweet, Chandrashekhar claimed that there was a 'need to evolve regulation to protect patients and consumers from profiteering and exploitation by private hospitals'.

Other users also commented on the situation, adding that they had been at the receiving end of the hospital's dismal attitude.

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features

Latest News