Shocking! Delhi Chief Secretary claims he was assaulted by AAP MLAs in front of CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a shocking development in the national capital, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash claims he was physically assaulted by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal late Monday night.

Reports said Delhi's top bureaucrat was manhandled and abused at CM Arvind Kejriwal's home by two lawmakers of the ruling AAP late last night.

Prakash alleges he was attacked in the presence of Kejriwal after being summoned for discussions on the government's plan to deliver key services to citizens' doorsteps.

The IAS officers' association has called an emergency meeting to discuss a response to what they call the assault on a bureaucrat. The officers' body is reportedly demanding a police case against the Chief Minister and the two AAP lawmakers.

AAP denies allegations

However, according to an IANS report, Delhi government spokesperson Nagendar Sharma denied the allegation saying the Chief Secretary was making false accusation at the behest of BJP.

Sharma said during a meeting at Kejriwal's residence on the "faulty implementation" of Aadhaar that "deprived about 2.5 lakh families of ration", the Chief Secretary refused to answer questions saying he was not answerable to MLAs or the Chief Minister but only to Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

"He even used bad language against some MLAs and left without answering any questions.

Hearing reports that #AAP may plan some drama to play victim and divert attention from manhandling and heckling of a senior bureaucrat and Delhi Chief Secretary last night. Divide within #AAP clearer than ever. Is this the kind of governance Delhi deserved and voted for? — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 20, 2018

"Moreover, it is false information that the meeting and the argument was about TV ads. The entire discussion was on how large number of families were not getting ration," Sharma said in a statement. "Obviously, he (the Chief Secretary) is doing it at the BJP's behest. The BJP has stooped very low in disrupting governance in Delhi through the Lt. Governor and officers.

"If the Chief Secretary can make such wild allegations, one can imagine the kind of obstacles that are being created in AAP government's work by BJP through the officers."

Ties between AAP and Delhi bureaucrats have been strained in the backdrop of an incessant tussle over who controls the capital.

AAP's plan for the doorstep delivery of services was stalled recently by the Lieutenant Governor, who has been criticised by Kejriwal and his ministers as an "agent" of the ruling BJP at the centre

Centre seeks report on assault of Delhi Chief Secetary

The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the alleged assault incident. "The LG has been asked to submit his report by today evening," IANS quoted a Home Ministry official as saying.

Reactions to the alleged assault

It will be a very dangerous situation if Delhi goes towards administrative paralysis. LG should immediately meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Confidence should be restored among administrative officers : Ajay Maken on incident of alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secy Anshu Prakash pic.twitter.com/cLoSPV0qrF — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018

I have known the Delhi Chief Secretary, ANSHU PRAKASH for a while now. He is a fine officer with impeccable manners and a high sense of devotion to duty. What has happened with him is reprehensible. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) February 20, 2018

One of the nicest human beings and IAS Officer Anshu Prakash, CS of Delhi assaulted by @AamAadmiParty goons at their CM’s residence. @KapilMishra_IND @TajinderBagga @raghav355 — Sanjay Dixit (@Sanjay_Dixit) February 20, 2018