Shocking: Stalker sets Chennai woman ablaze, family critical

Chennai: In a shocking incident of a stalker turning killer, a man in Chennai set the family of the woman he was obsessing over on fire. Ashok, who used to study with Indhuja, an engineering graduate, has been stalking her for over a month, claiming he was in love with her. When she didn’t respond, Ashok went to her house on Monday night and set her and her family on fire.

The incident happened at Adambakkam AGS Colony, in Saraswathi Nagar, between 8.45pm and 9pm on Monday night. The accused, Ashok, absconded right after.

According to reports, Ashok, who lives in the neighbourhood, landed up outside Indhuja's residence on Monday night. Indhuja and her family were initially reluctant to open the door, but Ashok persisted, claiming he only wanted to speak to Indhuja for a few minutes. Her mother and sister too have suffered burns and are in the hospital in the city. While the mother has suffered 49 per cent burns, the sister has been admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. Her mother and sister too have suffered burns and are in the hospital in the city. While the mother has suffered 49 per cent burns, the sister has been admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. The man is believed to have been harassing Indhuja and claimed to be in love with her. The man is believed to have been harassing Indhuja and claimed to be in love with her.