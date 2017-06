[India], June 13 (ANI): In another case of being superstitious, a 17-year-old-girl was made to eat buffalo dung in Maharashtra's Latur to ward off evil spirit.

The incident was reported on June 6 and as per the reports, an investigation is currently underway in this regard.

A case has been registered against five persons involved in the incident in Chakur Police Station under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)