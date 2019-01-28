Shocking to see Hegde can stoop to such level, his 'Muslim lady' remarks misogynistic: Dinesh Gundu’s wife

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Karnataka Congress Minister Dinesh Gundu’s wife Tabu Rao on Monday slammed Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde for his misogynistic remarks about her husband.

Tabu stated that she has lots of friends in the BJP but most of them would surely not entertain Hegde's remarks, adding that "the Union Minister must mind his language and think twice before making such statements".

This comes after Congress leader Dinesh questioned Hegde’s achievements, following which, the Union Minister took to Twitter and wrote: “I shall definitely answer this guy @dineshgrao's queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements? I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady."

Responding to this, Tabu told ANI, "I had a sanctimonious marriage with Dinesh, which represents tolerance. It is shocking that Hegde can stoop to such level and give out provocative and misogynistic remarks. His politics is getting below the belt as he has involved me and his language is highly unbecoming of a Union Minister." Soon after Hegde's statement, Tabu criticised Hegde on her Twitter handle and asked the Union Minister to challenge her husband politically instead of “hiding behind a housewife’s saree and throwing stones.” Stating that she is a housewife and has nothing to do with the politics, Tabu asserted, "I am not in politics and I don’t even know who these people are. I don’t think Congress has the culture of talking about people’s personal life. I am an Indian first who follow the Constitution. Why are they polarizing using my name before the elections? Don’t we have real issues to talk about?" "A Union Minister should at least maintain the dignity of his position. How would he feel if his wife and children are being targeted?" she added. (ANI)