[India], Feb 19 (ANI): As many as seven people were killed and four others were injured after a tanker overturned on a car here on Monday.

All the seven who died were residents of Sholapur.

The accident occurred at a turning point near Tuljapur valley.

The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Osmanabad.

Reportedly, the accident occurred after the tanker driver lost control of his vehicle, resulting in the tanker turning over the car. More details awaited. (ANI)