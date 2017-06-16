Shooter linked with Abu Salem arrested in Delhi

[India] June 16 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a notorious shooter who allegedly worked for underworld don Abu Salem at one time.

According to the police, shooter Jaan Usman Khan has been arrested.

"Usman shot his wife and sister on June 3. He is also wanted in a murder case of 2010. Usman was also arrested in 2015 by Crime Branch in connection with a fake currency case," said police.

The police also said that "Usman has confirmed working for underworld don Abu Salem".

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)