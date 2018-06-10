Shooter Priya Singh's brother thanks CM Yogi for aid

[India], June 10 (ANI): Aniket Gautam, brother of 19-year-old Indian shooter Priya Singh, on Saturday expressed his gratitude towards Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Rs 4.5-lakh aid.

"I am very happy now. We didn't have the money to send her to Germany as we belong to a very poor family. We want to thank Yogi Adityanath, and also ANI News for being the medium through which our problem reached the CM," Aniket told ANI.

Earlier yesterday, Yogi granted the aid in order to enable her to participate in the upcoming International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Germany.

"When I heard of this news, I immediately granted four-and-a-half-lakh rupees in support of her. I also directed the Meerut district magistrate to provide all arrangements to help her to go to Germany," Yogi told ANI. Sports Authority of India Director General Neelam Kapur also confirmed support for Priya. The daughter of a Dalit labourer from Meerut, Priya, was one of six candidates selected for the 50-meter rifle prone ISSF Junior World Cup scheduled to be held in Suhl, Germany from June 22. Having made it to the prestigious event on a borrowed rifle, she finished fourth in the qualification. The government provides sponsorships to the top three qualifiers. She and her father then petitioned the Prime Minister, UP Chief Minister and district magistrate for the aid. Following the request, Adityanath announced to help the shooter with the aid. (ANI)