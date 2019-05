[India], May 30 (ANI): A shop inside the premises of the Kempegowda International Airport here was gutted in a fire on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred early morning and it had no impact on airport authorities place early morning, officials said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out.

According to reports, the fire broke out at a food and beverage outlet near the parking area away from the terminal. (ANI)