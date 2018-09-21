Shophian attack barbaric and inhuman: J-K Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on Friday termed the attack on the police officers in state's Shopian district by terrorists as "inhuman and barbaric".

"I severely condemn it. It's barbaric and inhuman. Pakistan is habitual of doing it. We will punish them properly," Malik told ANI.

On Friday, two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a police constable in South Kashmir's Shopian were kidnapped and brutally killed by terrorists. The deceased were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Firdous Kuchay and Kulwant Singh.

According to one of relatives of the deceased SPO Kulwant Singh, the terrorists barged into his house and asked Kulwant to come with them. He was shot and killed soon after. The incident drew condemnation from across the political spectrum, as Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti denounced the attack. India also called off talks between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi saying, "the attack revealed the true face of newly appointed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan." The meetings between the two foreign ministers were scheduled to take place in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. The incidents of security personnel becoming soft targets to terrorists are on a rise, as in August, a policeman was shot dead by terrorists outside Eidgah in Kashmir's Kulgam district. Similarly, another army personally, identified as Aurangzeb was abducted and killed by terrorists while he was returning home for Eid. His gravely injured body was recovered on June 14. (ANI)