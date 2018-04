[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): A police personnel and a civilian got injured after terrorists opened fired on police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.

The injured have been shifted to a local hospital for immediate treatment.

The injured personnel Bilal Ahmad, is a personal guard of a local National Conference (NC) leader.

Following the firing, the area has been cordoned.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)