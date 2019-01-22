Shopian: 2 terrorists neutralised in encounter

Two terrorists were neutralised in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Orchards of Heff Shirmal in Zainapora here on Tuesday.

As per reports, four photojournalists also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire that took place near the encounter site.

The journalists were reportedly covering the encounter when they suffered pellet injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The encounter comes a day after two terrorists were killed in another encounter in Zinpanchal, Chari Sharief in Budgam district. (ANI)