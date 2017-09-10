Shopian attack shows terrorists' reluctance over Centre's policies: Defence expert

[India] September 10 (ANI): Condemning the terrorist attack in Shopian, defence expert Shivali Deshpande on Sunday said that apparently, the terrorists want to express that they do not welcome any of the Central Government's policies.

"Probably they want to give a message to the Central Government that they do not welcome any of Centre's policies. 'We do not want any of the Indian policies to work in Kashmir,' is their message. The terrorists and Pakistan need to understand who is harbouring terrorism and that Kashmir is our part and we are going to retaliate on the terrorists," Deshpande told ANI.

"These are the messages that our security forces have given to these terrorists. The forces have to be absolutely alert and upright. We are sad that one policeman was martyred and some were injured as well," she added. Deshpande continued that the Indian Government wants to give a strong message to the Kashmiris that they are here for developments and nothing else. Earlier on Saturday, a 19-year-old girl suffered injuries during an encounter between the terrorists and the security forces in Imam Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. The injured girl Khusboo Jan, residence of Shopian, was shifted to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed during the encounter. (ANI)