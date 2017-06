[India] June 6 (ANI): A civilian was killed amid clashes which broke out between protesters and security forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir today.

The clashes broke out in Ganowpora when the Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) cordoned the area and launches a search operation.

During clashes, one person identified as Aadil Ahmad Magray was critically injured, following which he succumbed to his injuries.

More details are awaited.