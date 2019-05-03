Shopian encounter: 3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed

[India], May 3 (ANI): Three terrorists owing allegiance to Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian in the Kashmir valley on Friday.

The took place in Adkhara area of Imam Sahib. Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered by security forces, officials said.

"Shopian encounter is over and three terrorists were killed. They have been identified as Lateef Ahmed Dar, Tariq Sheikh and Sharik Nengroo. They were affiliated to terror group Hizbul Mujahideen and there were series of cases against them," IG of Police S.P. Pani told ANI here.

There was no collateral damage, he added. (ANI)