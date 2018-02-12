Shopian firing: SC quashes FIR against Major Aditya Kumar

New Delhi: The FIR filed by the J&K police against Major Aditya Kumar should be quashed and no coercive action should be taken against him, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

The court was hearing the plea of Madjor Aditya's father that the first information report against his son, booked as an accused by the police in the recent Shopian firing incident, be quashed. The court ruled that the FIR was bad in law and ignored the actions of perpetrators. The court also issued notices to the Centre and the J&K govt and sought a reply in two weeks.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud was hearing advocate Aishwarya Bhati's submission on Major Aditya Kumar's father's plea. The Major's father, Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh said his son, a major in 10 Garhwal Rifles, was 'wrongly and arbitrarily' named in the FIR as the incident relates to an Army convoy that was on bona fide military duty in an area under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and was isolated by an 'unruly and deranged' mob pelting stones, causing damage to military vehicles. Three civilians were killed when Army personnel fired at a stone-pelting mob in Ganovpora village in Shopian, prompting the chief minister to order an inquiry into the incident. The FIR was registered against personnel of 10 Garhwal Rifles, including Major Kumar, under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code.