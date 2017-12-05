Shopian Police reaches out to families of active militants

[India], December 5 (ANI): An initiative of the Shopian Police to reach out to the families of the youth, who have joined militancy, for bringing them to the mainstream was organised in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

DIG South Kashmir SP Pani IPS, SSP Shopian Sriram Ambarkar, IPS and the Shopian Police team met with almost 30 families who were going through tough times and were trying to figure out the way out for their near ones.

During the interaction, it was assured to the families that the doors to the mainstream were open to these misguided youth and every care would be taken for their dignified rehabilitation if they shunned the path of violence.

After a collective interaction, the DIG South Kashmir talked to every family separately and listened to them patiently. Some of the family members turned extremely emotional and burst into tears for their loved ones being on the path of death and destruction. Every family shared the circumstances in which their loved ones left their homes and joined militant ranks. Some of the recent efforts, where from the encounter sites, arrests were made once the surrender offers were accepted, were appreciated by the audience. The families appreciated the opening of such channels of communication with the senior police officers and said that this would definitely go a long way in bridging the gap between the public and the administration. The whole police team promised their assistance to the families wholeheartedly. The interaction was indeed an extremely fruitful exercise and beginning of a new chapter in policing in the district. Separately some of the families using the media platform made emotional appeals to their near ones to join the family back. (ANI)