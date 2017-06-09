Shopian: SOG camp attacked, no casualty so far

[India] June 9 (ANI): Few militants attacked a camp of Special Operation Group (SOG) at Zainapora in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in the wee hours of Friday morning.

No injury or casualty has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Last month, a joint search operation by the Indian Army and the SOG in Shopian had concluded and the cordon had also been lifted off from the villages.

Shopian's two villages - Heff and Shirmal - were on lock down as security forces swept through the area for untoward elements.

Around 1,000 Army personnel and the police force were deployed for the operation. Meanwhile, repetitive ceasefire violations by Pakistan still continue. The Pakistan Army initiated ceasefire violation in Balakot sector here. The Indian troops gave a befitting reply to Islamabad's attack. Pakistan Army earlier initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan Army, instigated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chiti Bakri area of Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army also retaliated to the unprovoked act strongly and effectively. At least two civilians including a minor girl were killed and nine people, including four soldiers were injured in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Rajouri district. Two civilians were killed as Pakistan Army continued its unprovoked firing in the state's Nowshera sector. (ANI)