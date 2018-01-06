Shopkeepers in Ahmedabad express ordeal over ban on glass coated 'manjha'

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sat, Jan 06, 2018 08:45 hrs

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Shopkeepers in Ahmedabad on Saturday expressed distress over nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of glass powder-coated 'manjha', stating that if a ban had to be implemented, it should have been done a year ago and not days before the peak time of their business.

"Business will suffer a blow as a result of NGT's Public interest litigation (PIL) in Supreme Court to ban glass-coated kite-strings. If a ban had to be implemented, it should have been done a year ago and not days before the peak time of their business," a shopkeeper told ANI.

On that note, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea seeking nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of glass powder-coated 'manjha'.

The top court had earlier asked petitioners, who in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) sought ban on 'manja' as it resulted in more than 50 deaths in the last two years, to approach the NGT with their plea. (ANI)



