Shopping for Eid in full swing in Kashmir Valley

[India] June 25, (ANI) : : Ahead of Eid, markets in Srinagar were crowded with shoppers on Sunday.

People were buying mutton, poultry, bakery, vegetables, sweets, hosiery and toys from shops.

Eid falls on Monday and roadside vendors have set up stalls in Lal Chowk and adjoining areas.

People from across the valley are coming out for shopping.

Due to unrest in valley last year, people were not able to come out of their houses to do shopping for Eid.

This year traders are also satisfied with sale of their commodities and customers are happy.

After fasting for month long everyone is eagerly waits for Eid. Eid al-Fitr is the festival of breaking the fast after the holy month of Ramadan also called Shawwal. Eid is the last day of month of Ramadan and it is the only day of Shawwal on which muslims are not permitted to fast.(ANI)