Shops shut, transport hampered as Bharat Bandh intensifies

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): Large-scale protests were seen in different parts of the country as senior leaders and party workers from 21 opposition parties took to roads as part of the Congress-led Bharat Bandh against the steep rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Mumbai forcefully shut down shops and establishments, include a famous fast food joint, at the Bharatmata Junction Naka in Parel, while Congress workers staged a 'Rail Roko' protest at Andheri railway station.

In Bihar, Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik JAP (L) workers blocked railway tracks at Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station in Patna, while another set of workers vandalised vehicles in the state capital.

A group of Loktantrik Janata Dal workers in Patna was seen carrying a motorbike on their shoulders during a march to protest against the hike in fuel prices.

A similar situation was also seen in Delhi's Preet Vihar area, where Congress workers carried a motorcycle on a bullock cart during the protests.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government over surging fuel prices, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the Centre saying "they can even say that inflation will bring development."

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with leaders of other Opposition parties, led a march from Rajghat to Ramlila Maidan as part of 'Bharat Bandh', called against the continuous fuel price hike and decrease in the value of Indian currency among other issues.

However, fuel prices continued to surge on Monday with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 80.73 and Rs 72.83 per litre in the national capital.

Congress workers blocked a train at Odisha's Sambalpur while protesting along with other opposition parties in the morning.

In Telangana, Congress workers held protests in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district's Bhongir and Musheerabad bus depot in Hyderabad against the fuel price hike.

Similar protests were witnessed in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states.

The Karnataka government declared a public holiday for schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure. (ANI)