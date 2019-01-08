Should Ram Temple, Sabarimala be central issues for elections: Amartya Sen

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Noted economist and political commentator Amartya Sen on Monday questioned as to whether the construction of Ram temple and entry of women at Kerala's Sabarimala Temple should be the considered as the central issues for general elections.

"Whether to build Ram Mandir or if menstruating women can enter a temple- should it be a central issue?" asked the Nobel Prize-winning economist said at a function here.

Sen also said that the issues that should be discussed ahead of the elections are not even in the picture.

"It is amazing that when you have Indian general elections, some things that would have been major issues elsewhere in the world are not anywhere in the picture," Sen added. Earlier, the 85-year-old economist who has been critical of the BJP-led central government had said that many institutions in the country are under attack, and their freedom is being encroached. (ANI)