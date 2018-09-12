Shouldn't have used 'prostitute' word: PC George

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): Kerala Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) PC George, who recently stoked a controversy by calling a nun "prostitute", on Wednesday, said that he shouldn't have used "such a word". The MLA, however, stood by his previous statement.

George, an Independent MLA from Poonjar constituency in the Kottayam district of Kerala state, said "I am against the behaviour of the nun. According to me, she is not a nun.. To refer any women as a prostitute is wrong. It is a personal disregard. I should not use such a word. But I strongly stand by the statement which I had said regarding that woman, that's a fact.. I am strongly against her behaviour. Her behaviour is not like a Christian."

On September 8, George called the nun who has accused Bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal of rape, a "prostitute". "No one has doubt that the nun is a prostitute. Twelve times she enjoyed it and the thirteenth time it is rape? Why didn't she complain the first time?" he had said. Earlier, the National Commission of Women (NCW) condemned George's statement and summoned him on September 20. (ANI)