Show-cause notice sent to Patna hospital official after patient denied stretcher

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): The Head of Department (HOD) of Patna Medical College and Hospital's (PMCH) Pediatrics department was sent a show cause notice on Friday after a patient was allegedly denied a stretcher by the hospital.

Bihar Health Minister M Pandey told ANI, "An incident has come to light where a man carried his child in his arms with an oxygen cylinder at Patna Medical College and Hospital. This should not have happened. PMCH superintendent has sent a show-cause notice to the HOD of Pediatrics department."

The incident took place on Thursday, wherein a child was referred to the cardiology department for an electrocardiogram (ECG), and the father took the child in his arms with an oxygen cylinder as the hospital allegedly denied him a stretcher. The Health Minister said that the hospital has all the facilities available for patients and added that a notice has been sent to find out the reason behind the incident. He also informed that an investigation is underway, and assured action against the defaulter. (ANI)