Show-cause notice to AMU students for taking out Tiranga Yatra inside campus

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to two of its student leaders for taking out "Tiranga Yatra" on bikes inside the campus.

The varsity administration alleged that it had given no permission to carry out the Yatra.

The notice issued by the proctor sought a reply within 24 hours failing which ex-parte action would be taken against the student leaders.

Omar Saleem Peerzada, Public Relation Officer (PRO), AMU said that the students violated the code of conduct and varsity rules and regulations.

"There was no permission and their step was illegal. On 26 January and 15 August every year University holds one week programme, the students should participate in that. Show-Cause notices have been issued and action would be taken against them as per the university rules," said PRO.