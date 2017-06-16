Showers of blessing: Rainstorm in wee hours brings respite to Delhiites

[India], June 16, (ANI): Giving a respite from the soaring temperature, monsoon rains lashed several parts of Delhi - National Capital Region (NCR) in the wee hours of Friday.

Following the rainfall, the temperature came down to 23 degree Celsius, making the weather pleasant in the boiling national capital.

Few areas have recorded heavy spells of rain in short duration accompanied with stormy winds.

For the last few days, the national capital was witnessing an intense spell of heat wave with maximum temperature touching 47 degrees Celsius. (ANI)