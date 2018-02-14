Showing love for animals this Valentine's Day

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): To stop cruelty against animals and encourage people to switch to veganism, the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) orgainsed an awareness campaign ahead of Valentine's Day in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

A PETA Valentine angel was seen on the streets of Bhubaneswar with a placard which read, "Have a heart go vegan", and giving roses to the passerby.

Ayushi Sharma, one of the organisers of the campaign, said that they held such campaigns every year in different cities to encourage people to adopt a vegan lifestyle.

"We hold the awareness campaign every year. We must give our love to animals too and go vegan this Valentine's Day'. It is just a way to spread a message a love for the animals," Sharma told ANI. Peta's Valentine angel, Anuradha Naik, noted that adopting a vegan lifestyle was good for both the environment and the health. (ANI)