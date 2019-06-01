Shripad Yesso Naik secures place in Modi 2.0 Cabinet

[India], May 30 (ANI): Former Union minister of State for AYUSH and North Goa MP Shripad Yesso Naik will be inducted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet later on Thursday.

BJP leader Naik, who had secured a fifth consecutive win from North Goa Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest Congress rival Girish Chodankar with a margin of 80,247 votes, told ANI: "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah for again giving me a chance of serving the country by making me a part of his cabinet."

On being asked about his portfolio, Naik said: "I have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony, not been informed of the ministry yet. Before the swearing-in ceremony, I will meet the Prime Minister at 5 pm." Remembering late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, he said: "Parrikar ji is not with us. Unfortunately, we cannot fulfil the void but can follow the path created by him. By giving a huge mandate to the BJP, people have given us a very big responsibility. The government will fulfil everyone's expectations." Naik, a five-term MP, has also served as Union Minister of State in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. State BJP general secretary Narendra Sawaikar congratulated and extended good wishes to Shripad Naik on his selection. In the previous Modi-led government, Naik served first as Union minister of state for Tourism and later he was made Union minister of state with independent charge of the newly formed AYUSH Ministry. The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and his cabinet ministers will take place in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan at 7 pm today. (ANI)