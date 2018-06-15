Shujaat Bukhari's murder cowardly act: J-K Deputy CM

[India], June 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Friday called the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari an 'act of cowardice'.

"Incident of killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari is a cowardly act. CCTV footage will play a crucial role in the investigation," Gupta told ANI.

Expressing concern over the incident, the deputy chief minister further said that security situation will be reviewed in the Valley to avert such attacks in future.

The veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in Srinagar on Thursday.

The incident has drawn a huge outrage in the Valley with many calling it an attack on the "peace and the peace process" in the Kashmir valley. The noted journalist was going to break his Ramzan fast with Iftar (evening meal) when the incident occurred. As of now, the police have released the photos of four suspects involved in the attack and sought the help of the general public to identify them. On Friday morning, hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered outside Bukhari's residence to bid a tearful farewell to him. (ANI)