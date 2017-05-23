Shun caste politics, help maintain peace in UP: BJP to Mayawati

[India], May 23 (ANI): Hours before Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's visit to the trouble-torn area of Saharanpur and meet the Dalit community, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday advised the former chief minister to shun caste politics and help the Yogi Adityanath-led government to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

"Mayawati has always encouraged caste politics. When she is in power then she has nothing to with the Dalits. She has only used the Dalits to come into power. They have not been able to digest the peaceful work being done in UP by Yogi Government. I would like to request Mayawati ji not to spread caste politics and help to maintain harmony in the state. We request her not to promote social discrimination of any kind," BJP leader Shrikant Sharma told ANI.

Expressing concern over the clash between Thakurs and Dalits in Saharanpur, Mayawati on Saturday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of "saffron appeasement". A man was killed and at least 15 others were injured in clashes at Shabirpur village of Saharanpur on Friday when Dalits objected to a procession taken out by Thakurs to commemorate the birth anniversary of Rajput king Maharana Pratap. This was the second clash in Saharanpur in a fortnight involving Dalits. Mayawati said she was sad and worried over caste clashes in UP. "After communal riots, caste violence is now disturbing the state. It indicates that improving law and order is not the BJP's cup of tea," she said. (ANI)