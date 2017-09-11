Shun violence, you will be received with open hearts: IGP Kashmir tells youth

[India], September 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General Police (IGP) Muneer Khan on Monday said that the youth in Kashmir, who choose to shun violence, would be received with open hearts.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kashmir Police jointly held a press conference after the arrest of one militant following the encounter in Kulgam.

"It's a clear message to others who have been lured into all this that if they come, we will receive them with open hearts," Khan said.

"The surrendered terrorist Adil could've been killed by forces, preferred to give him chance to live and come to mainstream. That's why caught him alive," Khan added. CRPF Inspector General (IG) Z Hassan said that he wants to assure a safe future for the youth and make sure that they don't fall into prey to those who are misguiding them. "I want to assure every person in the Valley that your future would be safe if you decide to get away from whoever is misguiding you," Hassan said. Earlier, two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were gunned down in an encounter at Kulgam and one terrorist was arrested following the encounter. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district yesterday following specific information about the presence of several terrorists. The killed terrorists have been identified as Dawood Ahmed Ali and Shaiyar Ahmed Wani. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Arief Sofi. (ANI)