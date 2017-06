[India], June 9 (ANI): Hurriyat leaders were spearheading a day-long shutdown in the Kashmir Valley on Friday to protest against the killing of a civilian in Shopian.

Adil Ahmed was killed in Shopian on Tuesday during a protest against a cordon and search operation by security forces.

Schools and colleges were closed yesterday in the valley in the wake of the Hurriyat shutdown call. (ANI)