Shwet Malik appointed as Punjab BJP chief

[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced the appointment of Shwet Malik as Punjab BJP state president.

Earlier, Vijay Sampla held the same position.

The Rajya Sabha MP has also served as the member of mayor of Amritsar and, reportedly, his name was suggested by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the post.

This move comes a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed Ashok Gehlot as All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-charge, Organisation, Training, replacing Janardhan Diwedi from the post on Friday. (ANI)