Siddaganga seer critical, on ventilator support

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): Shivakumara Swami, the main pontiff of Sree Siddaganga Mutt, is critical, his doctor said on Monday.

Dr Parameshwar, who is treating Swami, told media here: "We noted variations in health parameters of the seer last night. He is on ventilator support and is in critical condition. We will give a further update in an hour."

Shivakumara Swami is considered to be one of the most esteemed religious and social practitioners of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism.

The 111-year-old Lingayat is being treated for a lung infection which he developed after an operation on December 8, which was carried out to treat his liver and bile duct infection. Owing to the seer's health condition, former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa cancelled his engagements and rushed to Tumkuru. Security arrangements have been made outside the Siddaganga Mutt, where the 111-year-old seer is currently being treated. (ANI)